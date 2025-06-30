GPL newcomers Hohoe United line up former Kotoko tactician Prosper Narteh Ogum for coaching job  

Ghana Premier League newcomers, Hohoe United have reportedly begun talks with former Asante Kotoko coach to take over the coaching job.

Hohoe United are set for their maiden appearances in the domestic top-flight after securing a historic Premier League promotion in the just ended Division One League season.

The Volta Region-based club enjoyed an outstanding campaign in Zone 3 of the 2024-25 Division One League, finishing the season with a league-best 72 points.

Heading into the 2025/26 football campaign, the club has set sights on appointing Porpser Narteh as their new head coach.

The former WAFA coach was shown the exit door at Asante Kotoko mid-way through the 2024/25 season following a string of unimpressive results.

Hohoe United intends to appoint Prosper Narteh to replace coach Osei Shaibu, who lacks the required license to lead the club in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, it is unknown whether the former Black Galaxies assistant coach will accept Hohoe United’s coaching job offer or not.

Hohoe United’s journey serves as a testament to persistence, community backing, and purposeful rebuilding. Their entry into the top flight is poised to add a fresh narrative to the league, with the club ready to represent the Volta Region with pride, passion, and ambition.