GPL side Liberty Professionals cleans Sukura Community Hospital

Published on: 16 November 2019

Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals embarked on a clean-up exercise at the Sukura Community Hospital in Accra on Saturday. 

The move was part of the team’s agenda to help promote healthy living in the community and a form of Corporate Social Responsibility.

The exercise saw players, technical team members including the Chief Executive Officer of the club Miss Linda Ansong taking part in the clean up.

The Dansoman-based are preparing for the new season with a lot of activities to be announced to the  public.

 

