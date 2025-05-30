GPL: The title race is over for us; we will plan for next season – Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko

The head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Ibrahim Tanko, has indicated that his team is set to begin preparations to win next season’s Ghana Premier League title after missing out on clinching this season’s title.

The Yellow and Mauve outfit sits sixth in the 2024/25 league table with just two matches to go.

With the Tarkwa-based club 10 points behind league leaders Nations FC, Medeama SC have no chance of winning the title at the end of the campaign.

Speaking to Medi TV ahead of Medeama’s clash against Asante Kotoko this weekend, Coach Ibrahim Tanko said his team is now targeting the 2025/26 league title.

“The performance of the team has increased since I took over. It’s important for me to plan for next season. In the two games remaining, we are going to give our best to win so that we will plan well for next season. The league title race is over for us. Definitely after this weekend, we will see who will take the league,” Coach Tanko said.

The Week 33 encounter between Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 1.