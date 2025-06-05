GPL: We are motivated to beat FC Samartex to finish in the top four – Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has opened up on his team’s motivation heading into the final game of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season this weekend.

According to him, the Phobians are determined to secure victory in the tough encounter against FC Samartex to try and finish in the top four of the league table.

“We have prepared well for the last game of the season, although there are some injuries. We are motivated because we want to win to try and get into the top four,” Coach Aboubakar Ouattara said.

The Hearts of Oak head coach continued, “That motivation is very high. We know the team coming is the defending champion. It won’t be easy for us because they are playing well.”

The Week 34 Ghana Premier League encounter between Hearts of Oak and FC Samartex is scheduled to be played on Sunday, June 8.

The match will kick off at 3 pm at the Accra Sports Stadium.