GPL Week 20: Bright Adjei, Salifu Ibrahim earn spots in Laryea Kingston's Team of The Week

Aduana FC's Bright Adjei and Hearts of Oak's Salifu Ibrahim secured coveted spots in Laryea Kingston's Team of the Week for Matchday 20 of the Ghana Premier League after inspiring performances.

They played pivotal roles in securing crucial points for their respective clubs over the weekend. Salifu Ibrahim showcased his prowess by netting the lone goal for Hearts of Oak in their hard-fought 1-1 draw against Bofoakwa Tano.

Bright Adjei, who recently returned to the domestic league after a stint in Tanzania, made an immediate impact by scoring the match-winning goal for Aduana FC in their 1-0 triumph over Legon Cities in Dormaa.

The team also included players from Accra Lions who thumped Berekum Chelsea 5-0 as well as Heart of Lions and Karela among others.

Meanwhile, Agyenim Boateng Mensah displayed clinical finishing, scoring twice to lead Dreams FC to a commanding 2-0 victory over Nsoatreman FC. His performance also saw him earn a place in the team.

Laryea Kingston's selection also includes former Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed, now with Karela United, Joseph Kinful of Bechem United, Shawkan Mohammed of Accra Lions, and Hearts of Lions left-back Musah Mohammed.

The midfield trio consists of Frank Amankwah of Bibiani Gold Stars and Blessing Asuman Dankwah, creating a formidable lineup in a 4-3-3 formation.

Karim Zito earned the title of Coach of the Week after leading Dreams FC to an impressive 2-0 win against Nsoatreman FC, adding to the overall excitement of GPL Week 20.

Below is the team of the week.