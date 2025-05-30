GPL: When we compare our performance to other clubs, they don’t come near us – Lions coach Bashir Hayford

The head coach of Heart of Lions, Bashir Hayford, has argued that his team has been one of the best in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

According to him, most of the clubs competing in the division do not come any close to his team in terms of performance.

“When we compare our performance to other clubs, they don’t come near us. We are aiming to win our home match to appease our supporters,” Coach Bashir Hayford told the media team of his club.

The experienced coach was speaking in a pre-match interview ahead of his team’s Week 33 encounter against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League this weekend.

Coach Bashir Hayford is confident that Lions will beat the Hunters to amass all three points at the end of the contest.

“We are preparing like we have been preparing for other matches. Sunday is going to be our last home match for the season. Our supporters will be coming in their numbers, so we want to satisfy our supporters by giving them the victory,” the coach said.

The upcoming match between Heart of Lions and Bechem United is scheduled to kick off at Kpando Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 1.