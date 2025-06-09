GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GPL: Your criticism gave us energy to do well this season; thank you – Hearts coach Aboubakar Ouattara to critics

Published on: 09 June 2025
The head coach of Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara, has extended appreciation to critics, insisting that their insults motivated his team to do well in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians ended the league campaign on a positive note on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over FC Samartex.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Coach Aboubakar Ouattara expressed gratitude to Hearts of Oak fans for their support and acknowledged critics for their contribution to his team’s success this season.

“The people have been insulting us, saying too many things, but that’s football. Some people have also been insulting the board and the players. Today we thank them because that insult, that criticism gave us the energy to do well,” the Hearts of Oak coach said.

From a team that almost suffered relegation in the 2023/24 football season, Hearts of Oak improved this season to finish 5th in the league table with 58 points, the same as Asante Kotoko, the team that finished fourth, and just five points behind Gold Stars, the team that won the league.

Coach Ouattara hopes the Phobians will continue to improve to compete for the league title next season.

