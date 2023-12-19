GRA secures garnishment order to recover over GHC 15 Million in taxes from NSA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has taken legal action to recover over GHC 15 million in taxes from the National Sports Authority (NSA), which has reportedly not paid withholding taxes since 2019.

In a letter dated November 14, 2023, addressed to the Bank of Ghana, the GRA informed that it had secured a garnishment order for the recovery of tax liabilities from the government sports agency. The central bank, in turn, notified both the sports authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports on November 17, 2023.

"The Commissioner-General of the GRA, acting in accordance with Article 60 and 61 of the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915), directs Bank of Ghana to pay over the Authority, funds due tax payer (National Sports Authority) up to the total tax liability of GHC 15,520, 645.78," portion of the letter available to JoySports reads.

According to the correspondence, the GRA invoked Article 60 and 61 of the Revenue Administration Act, 2016 (Act 915), directing the Bank of Ghana to withhold funds due to the taxpayer (National Sports Authority) up to the total tax liability of GHC 15,520,645.78.

The Bank of Ghana has, as a result, withheld the "entire working balance" of the NSA, totaling GHC 109,791.21, from the authority's FSPI project 2023 account. This amount is pending approval for the final payment to the GRA.