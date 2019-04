Ampem Darkoa Ladies midfielder Grace Asantewaa was crowned Best Player in the just ended Women's Special Competition.

Asantewaa played every minute of the 11 matches and helped her side to finish runners-up.

She scored five goals and won three Most Valuable Player awards.

Asantewaa has been named in the provisional Black Queens squad to prepare for next month's WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in Cote D'Ivoire.

She represented Ghana at the 2018 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in France.