Black Queens midfielder Grace Asantewa played her first match for Spanish side EDF Logroño Feminino on Saturday in the 1-1 draw at UDG Tenerife Egatesa.

The former Ampem Darkoaa Ladies star produced quality stuff and lasted 74 minutes.

Asantewaa joined the team with two days to the start of the season and so was an unused substitute in their league opener.

Coach Gerardo Garcìa Leòn might have seen a lot of qualities to hand her a starting berth.