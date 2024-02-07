Gradel urges Ivory Coast to make history vs. DR Congo in AFCON 2023 semi-final

Ivory Coast's veteran attacking midfielder, Max Gradel, has urged his teammates to give their all and make their country proud in their upcoming clash against DR Congo on Wednesday.

The team's dramatic turnaround in the tournament, going from a potential group stage exit to being two games away from winning the trophy, has been inspiring, and Gradel attributes much of this success to the support of the fans.

In a pre-match interview, Gradel emphasized the importance of player dedication, stating that the fans' enthusiasm and backing have been instrumental in the team's recent victories.

He highlighted the unique nature of this year's AFCON, being held in Ivory Coast, and how it has made the tournament feel even more special.

He said, "Every AFCON is different. This one is particular you have to admit that it is tough. We are playing at home which makes it a very special AFCON. We have seen the motivation of people and fans which helps us give our best. Against Senegal, we felt the support even when they were in the lead."

Gradel expressed his gratitude towards the fans, saying, "When you see your people singing your national anthem while you are a man down, it is incredible, and that is why we have to make them proud." He believes that the team's determination and the fans' unwavering support will be key factors in their success.

The highly anticipated semi-final match between DR Congo and Ivory Coast will take place on Wednesday, February 7, at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, starting at 8 pm local time.