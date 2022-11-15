Gradually we will play at the level Slavko Matic wants - Salifu Ibrahim

Hearts of Oak midfielder Ibrahim Salifu is optimistic that the club will soon be playing at the level coach Slavko Matic desires.

Hearts have not lost a game under Matic since the Serbian took over the club following their elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup in mid-October.

In the three games he has managed, the Phobians have won two and drawn one, with the stalemate coming against Karela United over the weekend.

Despite their unbeaten run under the coach, Salifu says they are still not at the level yet and will gradually get better.

“I think he will help us a lot in terms of our play and confidence,” he told Star Times.

“Every coach has his system. Gradually we will get to the level he wants us to play. We played better against Karela than we did in our first game under him.”

Hearts face league leaders Accra Lions in their next league game in midweek.