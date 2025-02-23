Graham Potter hails Mohammed Kudus after impressive display against Arsenal

West Ham manager Graham Potter has praised Mohammed Kudus for his outstanding performance in the Hammers’ hard-fought 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday.

Kudus was instrumental in West Ham’s win, showcasing exceptional hold-up play and making life difficult for Arsenal’s defenders. The decisive moment came just before halftime when Jarrod Bowen fired home his 50th Premier League goal, sealing the victory and ending Arsenal’s 15-game unbeaten league run.

The Ghanaian forward tormented the Gunners’ backline with his skill and movement, with the highlight of his performance coming in the 73rd minute when Myles-Lewis Skelly fouled him and received a red card.

Potter was full of praise for Kudus, crediting his work ethic and consistency in training.

"He [Mohammed Kudus] was really good. I think every day, he is a bit of an example. Every day in training, he’s been really, really good. His effort and application have been top," Potter said.

The West Ham boss also pointed out that the team's struggles this season have sometimes overshadowed individual brilliance.

"Sometimes when the team isn’t functioning as well as you would like, the individuals within it sometimes don’t look as good as they can be. But actually, he’s been brilliant, and I think he got his reward today because his performance was fantastic," he added.

West Ham, currently hovering just above the relegation zone, will look to build on this win when they face struggling Leicester on Thursday.