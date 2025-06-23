Granada turns down Real Madrid bid for Oscar Naasei Oppong

Granada have rejected an opening bid from Real Madrid for rising Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei Oppong.

The 20-year-old, who has impressed in Spain’s second tier, is reportedly on the radar of Madrid’s scouting team as a future star. The La Liga giants made a formal approach, but Granada declined the offer, standing firm on the player’s â‚¬10 million release clause.

Oppong, who earned promotion from Granada’s B team this season, has featured in six Segunda DivisiÃ³n matches and continues to build a reputation as one of the most promising centre-backs in Spanish football. Should the move materialize, Real Madrid intends to place him with their Castilla side initially, while giving him opportunities to train with the senior squad.

The deal aligns with Real Madrid’s long-term strategy of acquiring young talent early before market values soar. However, Granada remain unwilling to enter negotiations below the release clause, signaling they see Oppong as a crucial asset.

Talks may continue, but for now, the defender remains part of Granada’s plans.