Great Ambition and Asanska set for high-stakes GA RFA Division One Playoff final

A place in Ghana’s national Division One League is on the line as Great Ambition FC face Asanska FC in the final of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GA RFA) Division One League playoffs.

The much-anticipated clash is set for Sunday, June 23, at 3:30 PM at the McDan Sports Complex in Teshie.

Great Ambition FC booked their place in the final after an unbeaten run in Group A, recording two wins and a draw to top the standings with 7 points. Their commanding performances against Kitu Seniors and New Town Youth, coupled with a hard-fought draw against True Life FC, confirmed their credentials as title contenders.

Asanska FC, meanwhile, emerged from a competitive Group B with 5 points, defeating John Paintsil FC and earning draws against AS Rences and Tema United. Asanska have proven to be a difficult side to break down throughout the competition.

The winner of Sunday’s final will earn promotion to Zone 3 of the national Division One League for the 2025/26 season.

The GA RFA has assured a well-organised finale, with logistics, security, and officiating measures in place to deliver a safe and thrilling football spectacle.