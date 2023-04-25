Great Olympics accuse Agyemang-Badu of picking and choosing matches to play

Communications Director of Great Olympics, Saint Osei claims, former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu was picky about which matches he played while at the club, which was strongly opposed by other players in the locker room.

The former Udinese midfielder announced his departure from the club couple of months ago citing Yaw Preko's sack as the reason. According to him, the coach's decision to select him for matches against the will of others cost him the job

Meanwhile, Saint Osei in an interview with Max FM says the presence of Agyemang-Badu took a toll on the dressing room due to his conduct.

“Agyeman-Badu was picking and choosing the matches he wanted to play. Agyemang-Badu chose to play Kotoko because it is a big club.

“There was a player revolt because he was picking and choosing the matches he wanted to play,” Saint Osei told Max FM.

Great Olympics are presently fighting to avoid relegation, sitting in 16th place with only 32 points after 27 games. On Thursday, they will face Asante Kotoko at their newly adopted stadium, Sogakpe Park in the Volta region.