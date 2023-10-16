Great Olympics aim to end trophy drought with Premier League triumph

Great Olympics has set an ambitious goal to end their trophy drought, which has lasted for over four decades, by clinching the Premier League title this season.

Oloboi Commodore, the Chief Executive of the club, expressed their determination to secure the league title and is committed to avoiding the setbacks they faced in the previous season.

Despite close to 50 years without a league title, Oloboi conveyed to Graphic Sports in a recent interview that their long wait was over, and they were confident that this year would be their season of triumph.

"Our target is the ultimate for this season, and we are confident we are going to win it."

Oloboi further elaborated on their preparations, emphasizing that the club was making every effort to fulfill their ambition, ensuring that the team becomes a formidable contender for the league title this season.

Reflecting on past challenges, he emphasized the importance of addressing them and stated, "We are making sure that what happened to us last season will not befall us again. Our plans encompass strengthening the technical aspects and bolstering the team's strength."

In their pursuit of the title, the club has taken steps to enhance their coaching staff and player roster. Oloboi mentioned that they have already signed a new coach and recruited some players, with plans to further strengthen the squad during the upcoming transfer window.

After beating Accra Lions on matchday five of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, the club currently sit top of the table.