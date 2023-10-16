Great Olympics aim to strengthen squad for Ghana Premier League title ambitions

In their pursuit of the Ghana Premier League trophy, Great Olympics is taking significant steps to bolster their squad.

The club has already secured a new coach and recruited several players, with further signings planned.

According to Oluboi Commodore, their CEO, they have identified specific players from the Premier League that they intend to bring on board.

"We have already signed a new coach and some players, but we are still going to sign more players. We have identified specific players we aim to bring on board, and they all come from the Premier League," Oluboi Commodore told Graphic Sports.

Negotiations with potential signings are already in progress, and Oluboi is confident that these additions will strengthen their squad and increase their chances of securing the Premier League title.

Great Olympics last clinched the Premier League in 1974, and since then, they have endured a lengthy championship drought. Nonetheless, Oluboi, the determined CEO, believes that this year will mark the end of their prolonged wait for a league title.

Having narrowly escaped relegation in the previous season, the club have started on a good not in the ongoing campaign. After beating Accra Lions on matchday five of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, the club currently sit top of the table.