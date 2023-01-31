Great Olympics announce the signing of Japanese forward Jindo Morishita

Accra Great Olympics has announced the signing of Japanese forward Jindo Morishita in the ongoing transfer window.

Morishita joins the Ghana Premier League side from Division One side Ebusua Dwarfs..

He joins the club on a permanent deal but details of the contract are currently undisclosed.

Morishita was born in Japan but was raised in the Netherlands. Having played in Indonesia, he later enrolled in the University of Tsukuba, featuring for the men's football team.

In 2019, the Japanese signed his first professional contract, sealing an agreement with Zambian Super League side FC Muza.

"As a professional football player, my aim is to be the most famous Asian soccer footballer in Africa," Morishita told Yutang Sports in January.

"The reason why I am saying this is that there are not many Asian players in Africa. When I was in Zambia, there were only two Asian players in the league.

"First of all, I need to sign a professional contract with one of the teams there [in Africa]. Then I need to start scoring goals as a striker and win the championship games within the local league.

"Furthermore, I would like to go to the African continental leagues and win them. After building a position in the African professional football field, I would like to extend my businesses in the sports field and outside the sports field."