Great Olympics assistant coach confident in club's survival amid relegation threat

Published on: 03 June 2024
Orlando Wellington

Great Olympics assistant coach Orlando Wellington exudes confidence in the club's ability to retain its spot in the Ghana Premier League despite looming relegation threats.

The team's optimism received a significant boost following a crucial 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko in Abrankese on Sunday, with Raymond Grippman netting the decisive goal.

Kotoko's fortunes could have shifted early in the match when Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala missed a penalty, proving costly in the end.

Despite dominating possession with 62%, Kotoko struggled to penetrate Olympics' resilient defence.

Olympics executed their tactical plan adeptly, absorbing pressure and capitalizing on counterattacks.

Speaking after the game, Wellington said, "Yes, there is a way for us to get out of the relegation zone," emphasising the team's determination to fight for survival.

"This is what we are fighting for, that’s why I’m very very happy that we collected these three maximum points here in Kumasi," he added.

