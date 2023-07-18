Great Olympics begin pre-season under Annor Walker ahead of new Ghana Premier League season

Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics have begun their pre-season ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

The two-time Ghana Premier League champions kickstarted their training on Monday, July 17 upon the return of veteran coach Annor Walker.

After parting relations with FC Samartex despite leading the team to a 10th-place finish in their inaugural season, the veteran coach returned to the Accra-based side.

Following his comeback to the team, Walker signed a two-year contract.

Olympics began the season with Yaw Preko as head coach who had interestingly taken over from Walker who had initially led the club to a fifth-place finish in the previous season.

However, Preko was fired midway through the season owing to a string of dismal results and was replaced by Bismark Kobi Mensah, who led the team to Premier League survival.

The young manager arguably handled one of the most difficult situations in his career as he managed to finish 14th and eventually maintain the Wonder Club's Premier League status.

Annor Walker will be looking to resurrect the team and fight for the Premier League title ahead of the next season.

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League fixtures are scheduled to be revealed this month, with the season beginning later this year in September.