Great Olympics boss Bismark Kobi-Mensah criticises players for making things difficult

Published on: 17 April 2023
Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah expressed his disappointment with his team's performance after their defeat to Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

The Wonder Club lost 1-0 to the league leaders, leaving them in the relegation zone with 31 points.

Speaking to StarTimes after the match, Kobi-Mensah criticised his players, saying, "I am seriously very disappointed, especially the way we conceded the goal. I mean, when you are serious, you can’t concede a goal like this."

He continued, "I think we have let ourselves down. I’m not happy. They’re making things difficult for me. This is not a game that we should lose and looking at the mechanics and what happened in the game. I think players have to learn how to win games, how to manage games because you can’t pass the ball in the 6-yard box when you’re under pressure."

Kobi-Mensah also expressed his sadness at the situation, saying, "This is not the coach’s job. It’s just unfortunate. I feel so sad."

Great Olympics will look to bounce back from their defeat when they take on Tamale City in their next match on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

 

 

