Great Olympics CEO Oluboi Commodore sure of maintaining Ghana Premier League status

Great Olympics CEO Oluboi Commodore is not giving up on the relegation battle in the Ghana Premier League, expressing confidence in the season's final two games.

The Wonder Club are now 15th with 42 points after 32 games and will need to improve in their last games to guarantee a spot in next season's campaign.

They are competing for survival against teams such as Karela United, Tamale City, and King Faisal, among others.

However, Oluboi Commodore is confident in his team and hopeful of salvaging their season in the last two games.

“We are confident that we will survive relegation. we have two games to end the season, so if we are able to win four out of the six points we will be safer than necessary. Even if we get three out of the six points, we can stay depending on other results. We will not rely on other results so we will approach the remaining two games stronger” he said.

In their last two matches, Great Olympics will travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC in the matchday 33 fixture before welcoming Nsoatreman FC at the Sogakope Park on the final day.