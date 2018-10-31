Great Olympics chief unsurprised by Kwesi Nyantakyi’s life-time ban

General manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oloboi Commodore has stated he was not moved by the life-time ban FIFA handed to former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, but insists the cash fine is excessive.

On Tuesday, the West African nation was thrown into a state of shock after the world’s football governing body, FIFA banned Mr. Nyantakyi from all football-related activities for life.

FIFA adjudicatory chamber found Nyantakyi “guilty of having violated art. 19 (Conflicts of interest), art. 21 (Bribery and corruption) and art. 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition.”

The troubled Wa All Stars bankroller was initially suspended on 8 June for 90 days by the adjudicatory chamber of Fifa’s Ethics Committee and saw his ban extended to extra 45 days on 5th September, 2018.

“I wasn't surprise by FIFA's decision to Ban Kwesi Nyantakyi but i wasn't really expecting a life ban. I was thinking he will get some years.” Commodore told Ohene Bampoe Brenya on Happy FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports.

“I believe Anas presented a lot of evidences to FIFA than what we saw in the exposè.”

“I believe all this happened to Kwesi Nyantakyi because he wanted to go for the presidency again so people wanted him out.”

“With this ban, Nyantakyi cannot be an administrator for any football club. Nyantakyi must leave Wa All Stars because the GFA can't deal with club with him involve. He can't finance Wa All Stars again.”

Mr. Commodore was asked about how the beleaguered former GFA boss could pay the fine, he said, “The only way that FIFA can get the money from Nyantakyi is by deducting it from his money that's with CAF or FIFA itself else there's no way they can get it.”

Background

Mr. Nyantakyi, was filmed in undercover investigation by ace undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas taking $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman.

Some of the footage from Anas’ film was later broadcast by the BBC World Service’s investigation’s programme Africa Eye.

Soon after the ban on 8 June the longest serving Ghana FA boss, resigned from the positions he held at football’s world governing body, FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).