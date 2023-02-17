Great Olympics clarify Yaw Preko's departure was a mutual agreement, not a sacking

Great Olympics communications officer Saint Osei has provided further details regarding the departure of Yaw Preko from the club.

Contrary to earlier reports, Osei clarified that the team did not terminate Preko's contract but instead engaged in a mutual agreement to part ways.

Osei also requested that the public respect the club's decision and refrain from speculating or spreading misinformation about the situation.

Osei also emphasized that Yaw Preko is not an adversary of the club, as some media outlets had suggested. Instead, he explained that Preko had contributed positively to the team during his tenure and that the club wished him well in his future endeavours.

"It is not in our documents that we have sacked Yaw Preko we came to a mutual agreement. And it is personal reasons on his part and other things but Great Olympics as a club didn’t sack Yaw Preko," Saint Osei said on Peace FM.

"Let’s put this on record it is mutual termination I don’t think it is anything like that as I said it was a mutual termination. Yaw is not an enemy Yaw is a family member and a very good friend and as humans sometimes you have to move on,"

"It is confidential when you go to a hospital you don’t expect someone to bring your records to the public. It happens with medical though but let’s respect the confidentiality."

Great Olympics are 10th in the Ghana Premier League after the first round.