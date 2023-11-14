Great Olympics coach Annor Walker attributes defeat to players' lack of adherence to instructions

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker has pointed fingers at his players for their 2-0 loss to Dreams FC in the week 10 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.

The two-time Ghana Premier League winners faced defeat at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu, last Sunday, with Ishmael Dede and Eric Boateng securing the crucial points for the hosts.

Expressing his disappointment after the game, the experienced tactician lamented the slow pace of his players and their failure to follow instructions, citing these factors as contributors to their defeat in the crucial encounter.

"My players were too slow for me, and they were not playing to instructions. It's just unfortunate we've lost. We went into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Nsoatreman, and losing to Dreams FC is one of those things," Walker commented.

Great Olympics currently sit in 6th place on the Ghana Premier League table with 15 points after completing 10 matches in the campaign.

Walker, who made a return to the the Accra-based side after departing FC Samartex last season is expected to better the performances of Great Olympics having nearly suffered relegation last season.