Great Olympics coach Annor Walker celebrates revenge victory over Accra Lions

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker is delighted with his team's revenge victory over Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League.

Olympics secured a resounding 3-0 win against Lions in Accra, replicating the same scoreline as their previous encounter last season, in which Lions emerged victorious.

Walker expressed his gratitude and congratulated his team and players for their disciplined performance during the match.

"I am not the happiest coach in Ghana now but for now and not yet for the league is not ended the league is not ended. I want to give thanks to the almighty and say congratulations to my team, the players, for the disciplinary football they played this afternoon," he told StarTimes

"We rehearsed in training to put pressure on them so that we score very early in the game and it worked perfectly for us."

"So I will say it is a big revenge for me and Accra Great Olympics because I heard last season we lost 3-0 here I think when I heard I said now it is about time we had to make revenge and with the help of my players tactically the way they played I am happy I have made that revenge."

Great Olympic will face Aduana FC in their next game while Lions take on Real Tamale United.