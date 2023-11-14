Great Olympics coach Annor Walker criticises players after defeat to Dreams FC

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker expressed disappointment with his players following their 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC in week 10 of the Ghana Premier League.

The match took place at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu, last Sunday, with Ishmael Dede and Eric Boateng securing maximum points for the home team.

In a post-match statement, Walker blamed his players for their slow pace and failure to adhere to instructions, contributing to their defeat in the crucial encounter. He stated, "My players were too slow for me, and they were not playing to instructions. It’s just unfortunate we’ve lost. We went into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Nsoatreman 2-1, and losing to Dreams FC is one of those things."

Great Olympics currently occupies the 6th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 15 points after playing 10 matches in the campaign.

The defeat serves as a setback for the team, prompting Walker to address the need for better adherence to instructions and improved performance in upcoming matches. They will host Samartex in their next match on Sunday.