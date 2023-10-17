Great Olympics coach Annor Walker expresses delight after beating Accra Lions

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker has expressed his joy after securing a resounding 3-0 victory over Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium in a matchday five clash of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The match saw Great Olympics unleash a flurry of three early goals within the first 20 minutes, propelling them to a delightful win and earning full marks.

In a post-match interview, Coach Annor Walker revealed that the early goals were meticulously rehearsed in training to disrupt Accra Lions' defense.

He commended his players for flawlessly executing the plan and urged them to carry the confidence gained from the victory into their next game.

"I am not the happiest coach in Ghana now, but for now, and not yet, for the league is not over. I want to give thanks to the almighty and say congratulations to my team, the players, for the disciplined football they played this afternoon."

He went on to share insights into their tactical approach, stating, "We rehearsed in training to put pressure on them so that we score very early in the game, and it worked perfectly for us. So I will say it is a big revenge for me and Accra Great Olympics because I heard last season we lost 3-0 here. I think when I heard that, I said it is about time we had to make a revenge, and with the help of my players tactically, the way they played, I am happy I have made that revenge."

Following this impressive win against Accra Lions, Great Olympics have ascended to the top of the Ghana Premier League standings, signaling their intent to contend for the league title this season.