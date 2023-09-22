Great Olympics Coach Annor Walker eyes win against Hearts of Lion

Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker is hoping his side will return to winning ways when they face Hearts of Lion on match day two of the Ghana Premier League.

The “Oly dade” boys were held to a goalless draw against Bofoakwa Tano at the Accra Sports Stadium on match day one.

Coach Annor Walker was unhappy with the performance of his players in the game against Bofoakwa Tano.

The former Black Galaxies head coach is hoping to correct the errors made in the first game as he eyes for a win against Hearts of Lion.

“We have seen some mistakes and loop holes. We are going back to start training then we can make amends or at least get a good result against Hearts of Lion”, Coach Annor Walker told StarTimes.