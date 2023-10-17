Great Olympics coach Annor Walker satisfied with 'sweet revenge' against Accra Lions

Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker has expressed his happiness after guiding the team to a resounding victory over Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League.

The Dade Boys got the better of their city rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, after claiming a comfortable 3-0 victory in a matchday five encounter.

Olympics showcased an impressive performance, securing three goals in the first half to secure a decisive win.

Two goals from Michael Yeboah and another from Emmanuel Antwi under 20 minutes of the game did the damage on Lions.

In a post-game interview, Walker commended his players and considered the win as a satisfying retaliation for the 3-0 defeat Lions inflicted on his side in the previous season.

He stated, "It's a significant revenge for me and Great Olympics because Accra Lions beat us 3-0 here last year.

"So, when I heard about it, I said we have to seek revenge. With the help of the players, we have successfully accomplished that revenge."

Olympics has had a strong start to the season, remaining undefeated and yet to concede a goal after five rounds.