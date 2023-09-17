Great Olympics coach Annor Walker unhappy with goalless draw in season opener

Great Olympics coach Annor expressed his disappointment after his team's inability to secure a victory in their opening game of the new season on home soil.

The Wonder Club were held to a goalless draw by newcomers Bofoakwa Tano at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams displayed beautiful football throughout the encounter, but they struggled to find the back of the net due to their strong defensive displays.

Coach Annor acknowledged that Bofoakwa Tano dominated the game in the first half and admitted that he was not impressed with his players' performance.

"In fact, during the first half, they dominated the game until the second half when I had to make some changes that allowed us to secure a draw," stated the former Black Galaxies coach.

"That's football; you can teach players, but when they are on the field, they sometimes do things differently. So, I take the blame for my players' performance."

Great Olympics will face Accra Lions in their next match.