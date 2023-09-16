Great Olympics coach Annor Walker unhappy with team’s performance against Bofoakwa Tano

Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker was unhappy with the performance of his team following a stalemate with Bofoakwa in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The two traditional sides shared the spoils in this fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Bofoakwa Tano ensured their good record with Great Olympics was protected as the ‘dade boys’ failed to break the streak.

Olympics have failed to record a win in the last three meetings against Bofoakwa in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking to StarTimes after the game, Coach Annor Walker who returned to Olympics this season criticized his players for not listening to his instructions during the game.

“In fact the first half they dominated the game until the second half Inhad to make some changes that we had to have a drawn game.

“That is players, you will teach them and when they get there, they will a different thing.

He added: “So I give the blame to my players.”

Great Olympics play their next game to city rivals Accra Lions on match day two in the Ghana Premier League.