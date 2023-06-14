Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobby Mensah admits Premier League season was ‘difficult’

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Bismark Kobby Mensah has conceded the just ended premier league campaign was a tough one.

Mensah took over as head coach in February after the club parted ways with Yaw Preko. The former Karela United gaffer joined the Accra-based club on a three-year contract but he failed to turn around the fortunes of the club.

Olympics were constantly haunted by relegation towards the end of the campaign but managed to survive the drop as they finished the season in 14th position with 45 points.

“Very difficult season. Very very difficult one though I did not start the league them. A certain coach Yaw Preko started with them and I came to continue. I think it was very difficult,” Mensah told Kessben TV.

“It was not an easy task but at the end, the main objective was to survive and keep our status as a premier league team and we were able to do that,” he added.

By Suleman Asante