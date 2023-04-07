Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobby Mensah confident of survival

Bismark Kobby Mensah has opened up on his main target as coach of Accra Great Olympics.

The former Karela United gaffer took over as Great Olympics coach early this year following the sacking of Yaw Preko.

Olympics secured their first win in five matches after beating Berekum Chelsea in Accra over the weekend.

Despite the victory, the Dade Boys are only three points from the drop zone.

"It has not been very bad and it has not been good," he told Tv3. "I think I have a challenge in my hand and looking at the response of the players, everybody is trying their best.

"If all of us can play our part well, I think the first objective is to make sure the team is still in the premiership which form me, we are on course."

Great Olympics travel to league leaders Aduana Stars for their next game in the Ghana Premier League.