Great Olympics coach BKM urges Medeama to ‘strengthen’ squad to guarantee Africa expedition success

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Bismark Kobby Mensah has stated that premier league champions Medeama can succeed in their Africa mission if they beef up their squad.

The Yellow and Mauve booked an automatic spot in the next edition of the CAF Champions League competition after clinching their first premier league title.

Mensah is confident the Tarkwa-based side can make an impact on the African stage but insists they must take the right decisions.

He told Kessben Sports: “It's not about only talking. It's about taking the right steps. First of all they had a very good team. I think that the first thing is to maintain the team and also the second thing is to strengthen it with certain good players that can come and strengthen the team as well.

“…Looking at the team I have seen, if they are able to strengthen it with the right materials, I believe that in moving forward they can do well in Africa.”

By Suleman Asante