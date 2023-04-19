Great Olympics coach Kobby Mensah ready to accept club's decision on his future

Head coach of Great Olympics, Bismark Kobby Mensah says he is ready to accept any decision the club makes regarding his future following the team's failure to record positive results in recent weeks.

Kobby Mensah took charge of the team following the dismissal of former Hearts of Oak forward Yaw Preko a couple of months ago.

The former Karela boss has already taken charge of eight matches but has only recorded two victories, four losses and two draws leaving the team in 17th place in the releagtion zone.

Speaking to Radio Gold, Kobby Mensah said he was unconcerned about the club's plans regarding his future and is ready to accept whatever they decide on.

“I am a worker and if the club owner thinks that he has to move on without me, what can I say?

“I have nothing to say.” Kobby Mensah told Radio Gold Sports.

With 31 points after 26 games, the Oly Dade lads are focused in battling for survival with eight matches to end the season.

They will engage Tamale City at their newly approved home venue, the Sogakope Park on Sunday, April, 23.