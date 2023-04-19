Great Olympics coach Kobi-Mensah admits difficult task of avoiding relegation

Great Olympics head coach, Bismark Kobi-Mensah, has acknowledged the difficult task he has of keeping the club in the Ghana Premier League.

Kobi-Mensah replaced Yaw Preko as the head coach of the side and has been struggling in the ongoing season, managing just two wins, two draws, and two losses since his appointment three months ago.

Great Olympics currently sit in 17th place on the league table with 31 points and eight games remaining in the season. Despite the difficult situation, Kobi-Mensah is confident in his abilities and is determined to guide the team to safety.

“I have a very difficult job on my hand for that one for sure, from the day," Kobi-Mensah told Accra-based Radio Gold. "But I have accepted the challenge and I am very confident that I will come out of this challenge very well."

Kobi-Mensah believes that the way forward is to remain focused and work with the players to address any weaknesses in the team.

"What is important is to look at the forward and stay focused and the way forward is to make sure that I keep on working with the players and any areas that I think we lack. So that we improve from there and make sure we get the results that will make us stay in the league," he added.

Great Olympics will face Tamale City in their matchday 27 game at the WAFA Park in Sogakope on Sunday.