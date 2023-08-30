GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Great Olympics defender Abdul Bashiru set to join Karela United

Published on: 30 August 2023
Great Olympics defender Abdul Bashiru set to join Karela United

Great Olympics and former Dreams FC left-back, Abdul Bashiru is closing in on a move to Karela United. 

The veteran defender is expected to complete his move to the now Tamale-based club barring any last minute hitch.

Bashiru has enormous experience playing in the Ghana Premier League, having featured for Ashantigold and Bechem United in the past.

After a campaign with Great Olympics, Bashiru has decided to join Karela, with the club the set to tie him down on a two-year deal.

Karela United has changed ownership, with former minority leader in parliament, Honourable Haruna Iddrisu having majority stake in the club.

Last season, Karela battled to stay in the Premier League and are hoping to avoid a similar situation by recruiting experienced players.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more