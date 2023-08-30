Great Olympics defender Abdul Bashiru set to join Karela United

Great Olympics and former Dreams FC left-back, Abdul Bashiru is closing in on a move to Karela United.

The veteran defender is expected to complete his move to the now Tamale-based club barring any last minute hitch.

Bashiru has enormous experience playing in the Ghana Premier League, having featured for Ashantigold and Bechem United in the past.

After a campaign with Great Olympics, Bashiru has decided to join Karela, with the club the set to tie him down on a two-year deal.

Karela United has changed ownership, with former minority leader in parliament, Honourable Haruna Iddrisu having majority stake in the club.

Last season, Karela battled to stay in the Premier League and are hoping to avoid a similar situation by recruiting experienced players.