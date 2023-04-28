Great Olympics defender Christopher Nettey excited after beating former club Kotoko

Great Olympics defender Christopher Nettey expressed excitement after helping his team overcome his former club Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Thursday.

The defending champions were defeated 2-0 by the Wonder Club, who scored twice in the first half through Michael Osei and Emmanuel Akesseh.

Osei scored in the eighth minute on a header from Christopher Nettey's cross, and Akesseh scored six minutes before halftime to put Great Olympics back on track.

After the game, Nettey, who was named Man of the Match, took to social media to express his joy and optimism about his club's survival chances.

“+3 points. Hopefully we will come good” he tweeted.

Nettey was a prominent figure for Kotoko last season, appearing in 18 of their matches as they won the Premier League for the first time in eight years.

His outstanding performance earned him a call-up to C.K Ackunnor's Black Stars in November 2020, where he played for Ghana against Sudan in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

However, he failed to satisfy Kotoko's new head coach Seydou Zerbo, who instead chose Augustine Agyapong.

After defeating Kotoko, Great Olympics moved two places above the relegation zone. After 28 games, they are now in 14th place with 35 points.