Great Olympics deny owing players, insist payment of salaries up to date

The Communications Director of Great Olympics Saint has dismissed claims of the club owing its players indicating that no top club in the Ghana Premier League pays their players on time than Great Olympics.

Following the struggles of the club in the ongoing season, they were suggestions in the media that pointed to owed monthly salaries as a cause of the club's poor form.

However, Saint Osei says the club's problem has got nothing to do with owed salaries. According to him, all of the field necessities have been duly executed by the authorities including payment of salaries.

“The big clubs in Ghana can never rub shoulders with Great Olympics in terms of payment.

“I want one player to come out and say that we owe him. That is why we are surprised.

“Because anything that is supposed to be done in football we have done it.

“It is now left with the playing body to execute, period.” St. Osei told Radio Gold Sports.

Great Olympics are 17th in the standings of the Ghana Premier League table and will engage bottom-placed Kotoku Royals in their next game.