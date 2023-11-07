Great Olympics deny responsibility for floodlight incident in league match against Nsoatreman

Great Olympics' spokesman, Saint Osei, has vehemently denied the club's involvement in the floodlight incident that disrupted Monday's league encounter.

The match was temporarily halted due to poor visibility caused by malfunctioning floodlights, causing a stir among fans and players alike. After an almost 25-minute delay, the lights were restored, and the game concluded with a 2-1 victory for the host team, Great Olympics.

Nsoatreman took an early lead with a goal by Mohammed Rahaman in the 15th minute. However, Emmanuel Antwi of Great Olympics netted twice in the 56th and 77th minute to secure the home team's victory.

Osei clarified, "Great Olympics is not in charge of scheduling games, whether they are played at 3 or 4, that responsibility lies with StarTimes, so it is not the responsibility of Great Olympics to buy diesel or petrol."

Addressing the rumours surrounding the floodlight incident, he added, "Yesterday, the talk in town was that Great Olympics intentionally made the floodlights go off because we wanted to do something. I don't really know what they want to tell us."