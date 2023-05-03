Great Olympics downplays impact of change of coaches on poor performance

The Communications Director of Great Olympic Saint Osei has downplayed suggestions that changes in their technical team have resulted in their poor performance in the ongoing season Ghana Premier League season

The two-time champions were coached by veteran coach Annor Walker, who led them to a fifth-place finish the previous season, but he stepped down to join debutants Samartex before the commencement of the current season.

Yaw Preko was assigned to take over but got dismissed due to a poor run of results. He was replaced by former Karela United coach, Bismark Kobi Mensah who was tasked to revive the club's fortunes. However, the young manager has equally struggled to record positive results consistently.

Saint Osei however believes the team's form dip has nothing to do with the changes in coaching staff.

“Those who are saying that the changes are saying that on a wrong footing, how many coaches have we changed?

“Before the season started, the coach that was with, he rather left then we promoted his assistant to take up the substantive position.

“In the course of the play, we were not satisfied with his performance and we only changed him.

“So I don’t think that the assertion that anybody is making is anything to go by.” St. Osei told Radio Gold Sports.

The Oly Dade Boys are now second to bottom place with 35 points after 29 matches. They will next host Kotoku Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium for match day 30.