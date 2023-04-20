Great Olympics explain decision to move home games to Sogakope

Great Olympics Public Relations Officer Seth Saint Osei has explained that the club has shifted its home venue from the Accra Sports Stadium to the WAFA Park in Sogakope to provide their players with the best possible environment to perform at their peak.

The decision has been endorsed by the Ghana Football Association, with the club set to play their remaining home matches at their alternative venue.

“It’s true [we have moved to the WAFA Park]. It has to do with the cost we are incurring of late,” he told Citi Sports.

“The other reason is the venue for us to put the players into proper condition. You know we train on an AstroTurf and where we are going, which is our alternative venue for our home matches, has an AstroTurf.

“We believe that the players must be given proper attention and then we get ourselves a place that will be serene and proper for the players to give their best. That is the main reason we are moving to Sogakope.”

After 26 matches into the season, Great Olympics are 17th on the Ghana Premier League table with 31 points.