Great Olympics explain why they moved home games from Accra

The Public Relations Officer of Great Olympics Saint Osei has revealed that the Club switched their home venue from the Accra Sports Stadium to the Sogakope Red Bull Arena in a bid to cut down costs as the season approaches the end.

The Accra-based side were granted permission to switch camp on Monday upon their request for their home games to be relocated until the end of the current season.

Responding to what informed the club's decision, Saint Osei said the club needed an affordable facility to intensify their preparation as they aim to overcome the glaring relegation battle.

"Yes, it is true we have changed the venue because of the cost at the Accra Sports Stadium for now. You know that our position on the league table is not good and now we need intensive camping," he said on Peace FM as quoted by Footballghana

"We need to play on astroturf WAFA Park is our alternative park so we want to acclimatize ourselves with the place and play the rest of our matches there. But mainly from the cost if you juxtapose that with Accra Sports Stadium this one is far far better."

The Oly Dade lads are currently 17th on the table with 31 points after 26 matches.