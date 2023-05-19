Great Olympics file protest against Tamale city over coach eligibility

Great Olympics communication director, Saint Osei, has verified that the club have filed a protest against Tamale City over the qualification of the coach of the Tamale-based side

The Wonder Club claim that the coach who sat in the Tamale City dugout during their Ghana Premier League match last month does not have the requisite certificate.

Saint Osei revealed that the protest was filed to the Ghana Football Association after the match which ended 1-1 at the Sogakope Park.

"Yes it is true we sent ours before King Faisal, this time round our strategy is we don't want to talk plenty," Saint Osei told Peace FM as quoted by Footballghana.com

"It has to do with I hope you know that every premier league club is supposed to have a coach with the certificate the certificate must be A. And there are dispensations to all of this I think Tamale City during the first round did something like that and they were forgiven,"

"But you don't have the opportunity of making the same again so in our match with them on the match report that was submitted it didn't have a coach with license A. It was Hamza who had license B who's name appeared and then there wasn't any indication that shows that this is their head coach who has license B,"

"Rather there was one name which is Abubakar Yusif I don't know if it is a different person but the title they gave him was official. And the Abubakar Yusif I know he has passed away so per the rules they have to lose a point," he added