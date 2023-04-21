Great Olympics forward Morishita admits Ghana Premier League's toughness

Great Olympics forward Jindo Morishita has acknowledged the difficulty of the Ghana Premier League since his move to the Accra-based team in January.

After joining Ebusua Dwarfs two years ago, the Japanese attacker aimed to revive his career by joining Oly Dade, who had missed the services of their top scorer from last season, Maxwell Abbey Quaye.

However, Morishita has struggled to find form and has failed to make the matchday squads in recent games.

“Ghana’s league is very tough and one of the best on the continent. I would continue to work hard to develop myself and become one of the best players in the world,” Morishita said.

His only start came in March when he was named in the starting lineup against Medeama in a game they lost 2-0 to the Tarkwa-based side.

Meanwhile, Great Olympics' focus is on avoiding relegation, having relocated their home venues from the Accra Sports Stadium to the Sogakope Park.

Great Olympics, who are currently in 17th place, will play Tamale City in their first match at their new venue, the Sogakope Red Bull Arena, on Sunday.