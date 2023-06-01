Great Olympics General Manager urges GPL new boys Bofoakwa Tano to strengthen squad

Following Bofoakwa Tano's thrilling promotion to the Ghana Premier League, Great Olympics General Manager Oluboi Commodore has offered some advice to the returning club.

Commodore has emphasized the importance of squad augmentation and urged Bofoakwa Tano to bolster their team before the start of the 2023/24 season.

Bofoakwa Tano secured their promotion in a captivating playoff match against Techiman Eleven Wonders, held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday. The victory marked their return to the top-flight league after an absence of 16 years, igniting optimism among their fans.

"It is obvious; squad augmentation is good for every club whether you survive or get relegated at the end of the season. Bofoakwa Tano's season has ended with qualification to the GPL, I will advise them to identify players who can help them compete in the league. I believe they will augment the team with stronger and better players before the league starts next season," Commodore whose club are struggling to stay in the league said.

His advice is rooted in the understanding that strengthening the squad is crucial for any club's success, regardless of their ultimate fate in the league.

Bofoakwa join Nations FC and Heart of Lions as the promoted teams for next season's competition.