Great Olympics granted approval to play home games in Sogakope

Great Olympics have received approval from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to play the remainder of their home games this season at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

The approval was granted following a request put in by the club, citing the high cost of honouring matches in Accra.

In a communique released on Monday, April 17, 2023, the competitions department of the GFA stated that the decision to approve Great Olympics' request was taken after a careful review of the reasons stated by the club.

The statement also revealed that the Accra Sports Stadium and the WAFA Park had been approved by the Club Licensing Committee of the GFA as the main and alternative venues, respectively, for Great Olympics at the start of the season.

The move to change their home venue was a strategic decision by Great Olympics to cut down on the high cost of honouring matches in Accra.

The decision was a result of the club's financial constraints, which had made it increasingly difficult for them to keep up with the expenses of playing at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Following the approval of the request, Great Olympics can now play their home games at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, providing them with a more cost-effective alternative venue. The move will undoubtedly be a significant relief for the club, who have been struggling financially in recent times.

Great Olympics will be hoping that the change of venue will not negatively affect their performances and that they can continue to compete at their best level to avoid relegation, as they currently sit in the bottom three.