Great Olympics head coach Yaw Preko extols Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu’s leadership qualities

Great Olympics head coach Yaw Preku has spoken highly of former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyeman Badu.

According to him, having a player with such experience as Agyemang Badu adds a lot to his setup and he is glad his players are getting lessons and learning from such a player.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu joined Accra Great Olympics for the 2022/23 season after leaving Chinese Super league club Quigdao F.C in 2022.

Speaking in an interview on ETV Ghana’s Inside The Premier League hosted by Herbert Boakye Yiadom, Coach Yaw Preko said,

“When he came in, his fitness level was a bit down, but gradually he is picking up.

“He needs matches and its unfortunate the league is currently on hold.

“It’s quite unfortunate that this court thing has interrupted our preparations”, he told Herbert Boakye Yiadom. “He is a good leader and the boys are really learning from him and I believe by the end of the season, majority of the players especially the midfielders in the team would have picked a thing or two from him”. He added.

He ended by clarifying the fact that, if Agyemang Badu wants to make the CHAN team, that would have to be the player’s personal target not a target of his team.